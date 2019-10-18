Florida deputies rescue raccoon with plastic bottle stuck on head

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon spotted running "scared and confused" with its head stuck inside a plastic bottle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies inside the District One Office spotted the raccoon struggling in the parking lot.

"The animal was scared and confused, running into the parking stops and curb," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The raccoon fled up a tree, and a deputy followed to nudge the animal until it fell from a branch into a sheet being held by deputies below.

Another deputy was able to pluck the bottle from the raccoon's head and it ran off, uninjured.