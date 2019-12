Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Georgia couple shared doorbell camera footage of the culprit behind the theft of their Christmas decorations -- a bah humbug deer.

Ashley and William Pratt said the Christmas decorations outside their Dunwoody home went missing Saturday, so they checked the security camera footage.

The Ring camera recorded a deer dragging their decorations off into the nearby bushes.

"Apparently, the deer was not a fan of our Christmas decorations," Ashley Pratt tweeted.