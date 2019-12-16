Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Canadian man strapped on his ice skates during his lunch break and ventured out onto a partially frozen lake to rescue three deer.

Ryan Peterson said he spotted the deer struggling on the ice of Lake of the Woods, near Kenora, Ontario, and Ontario Natural Resources Ministry said rescuers wouldn't be able to reach the deer because the lake was not completely frozen.

Peterson, who was on his lunch break, said he retrieved a length of rope from his work and returned to the lake, where he skated out to the deer and lassoed the animals.

The man dragged the deer back to solid ground, where two of the them were able to quickly get up and scamper away.