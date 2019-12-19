South Carolina woman films albino deer in her back yard

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman captured video of an unusual animal she spotted wandering through her back yard -- an albino deer.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Kristy Frost filmed the video when she spotted the completely white deer walking through the brush behind her home.

"Albinism is a genetic issue that results in a complete lack of the dark skin pigment which is called melanin. They have a completely white coat, pink eyes and hooves, etc. They are very uncommon," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said albinism is caused by recessive genes in both of an affected animal's parents.

"When a pair has the recessive genes and mate, there's a chance that characteristic would appear in a particular offspring," the post said. "Other offspring from the same parents would not necessarily have the characteristics because the genes may not combine the same way."