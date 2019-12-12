Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wyoming used a lasso to rescue a deer that fell through the ice of a frozen pond and couldn't pull itself out of the water.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Justin Hays spotted the deer struggling to get out of the water in a pond near Daniel and radioed for assistance.

Deputy Josh Peterson joined Hays at the scene and they determined the ice on the pond was too thin to venture out and try to reach the deer.

Hays was able to lasso the deer and pull it up onto the ice. The deputies then carried the exhausted animal to a safer location to release it away from the water.