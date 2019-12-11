Deer rescued from plastic pumpkin predicament in New Jersey

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in a New Jersey borough said animal rescuers were able to come to the assistance of a deer seen wandering with part of its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin.

The Borough of Upper Saddle River posted photos of the deer to Facebook on Tuesday morning along with a plea for anyone who spotted the animal to contact local authorities.

The borough said in a post later in the day that the deer was found and the plastic pumpkin, a stylized bucket used for Halloween trick-or-treating, was removed by animal control officers and New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife personnel.

"The deer is up and eating. Residents don't always appreciate the deer but this poor thing was suffering greatly," the post said. "Happy and relieved to have the story end well."