Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The $120,000 banana duct taped to the wall of a Florida art gallery was taken off the wall and eaten by a visitor -- and another visitor then replaced it with graffiti about Jeffrey Epstein.

David Datuna, a performance artist based in New York, posted a video showing the moment he took the banana down from the wall at Art Basel Miami Beach and ate the pricey fruit.

Datuna was escorted out of the gallery by security and officials said they don't plan to pursue any charges.

The duct-taped banana, titled The Comedian, was a piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was the one remaining edition of the work after two others sold for $120,000 each.

The wall formerly occupied by the banana was targeted by another visitor to the gallery Sunday when a man was recorded using red lipstick to write "Epstien didn't kill himself," a misspelled reference to theories about the recent death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Roderick Webber, 46, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

Webber's writing was covered up by a piece of white cardboard and a new banana was taped to the wall. Officials said guards are being posted near the piece to prevent further incidents.