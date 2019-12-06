Banana duct taped to wall sells for $120,000 at Florida gallery

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A piece of art that sold for $120,000 at a Florida gallery this week is drawing attention due to being a banana duct taped to a wall.

The Comedian, a piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, sold for $120,000 this week at Miami's Art Basel, and experts said the one remaining edition of the piece could sell for up to $150,000.

The piece consists of a banana duct taped to a wall, and Art Basel founder Emmanuel Perrotin said it's meant to make the viewer consider how objects move through the world.

"Whether affixed to the wall of an art fair booth or displayed on the cover of the New York Post, his work forces us to question how value is placed on material goods," he said. "The spectacle is as much a part of the work as the banana."