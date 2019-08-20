"Quasi," a sculpture by artist Ronnie van Hout, was installed Monday on the roof of City Gallery Wellington in New Zealand. Photo courtesy of City Gallery Wellington

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Some residents of the New Zealand capital said they were disturbed by a sculpture of a hand with a face installed atop the city's art gallery.

City Gallery Wellington installed "Quasi," a sculpture by New Zealand-born artist Ronnie van Hout, on top of its building Monday, overlooking the city's City Square.

The statue of a hand with a face is based on scans of the artist's body parts.

"It's as if 'the hand of the artist' has developed a monstrous life of its own," City Gallery Wellington's website states.

Some residents took to social media to call the sculpture "disturbing."

"Quasi," which is scheduled to be in place for three years, previously sat atop the Christchurch Art Gallery in 2016.