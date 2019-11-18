Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A renowned sculptor said it took four days to carve a 3,000-pound wheel of cheese into the likeness of an Iowa wrestling icon.

Sarah Kauffman, known professionally as the "Cheese Lady," said it took four days and a total of about 40 hours to craft the wheel of Wisconsin white cheddar into a sculpture of Dan Gable, an Olympic gold medalist who won 118 wrestling matches during his college career before becoming a renowned coach.

Kauffman carved the sculpture at the Hy-Vee in Ankeny, and the carving event was attended by dignitaries including Gable himself.

"Probably never thought I would have a cheese that looked like me. I always tried to beat my opponents up in a wrestling match and they looked like cheese when they were done, but I think it's cool," Gable told WHO-TV.

The sculpture is being broken up and sold with $1 from each purchase going toward the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

"Any time you could give a museum an opportunity to survive and not close its doors, it is healthy. With the Gable beer and cheese, we get some money from that, and our doors are open and we will keep them open," Gable said.