Bear cub strands itself in tree over tiger enclosure in Florida

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Officials at a wildlife refuge in Florida said a wild bear cub got itself into a tricky situation when it stranded itself in a tree over the tiger enclosure.

Volunteers with the CARE Foundation in Apopka said the wild cub decided to climb a tree Saturday and ended up directly over the enclosure housing tigers Daenerys and Tyrion.

"I knew because the tiger Daenerys kept walking over to me, walking back overlooking at the tree -- it happened three or four times. Eventually, I took the hint and walked over and saw the bear cub in the tree," sanctuary volunteer Kevin Rose told WTVT-TV.

Christin Burford, founder and director of the CARE Foundation, said fear of the tigers appears to be keeping the bear in the tree.

"Fear plays a big part of it and the little guy is obviously afraid of the tigers. The tigers know it's up there, so it's kind of a waiting game at this point," Burford said. "If he actually touches, makes contact in the area where the tigers are living, he could get bit."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are waiting to see if the bear will come down from the tree on its own before taking measures to rescue the animal.