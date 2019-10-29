Bear raids sausages, Cool Whip from Florida family's freezer

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida family said a bear walked into their garage through an open door and helped itself to the contents of a freezer, including sausages and Cool Whip.

Pamela Boodram of Longwood said the garage door at her home in the Wekiva Cove neighborhood was open Sunday because her husband, Damon, was going in and out working on home repair projects.

Boodram said she heard a noise from the garage and knew Damon was working in the bathroom, so she investigated and found a black bear raiding the freezer.

The Boodrams recorded video as the bear wandered away from the home toward some bushes.

She said bears are often spotted around a nearby park, but Sunday's incident was her closest encounter with one of the animals.