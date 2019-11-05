California deputies rescue bear trapped in dumpster

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in California came to the rescue of a bear named T-Shirt that found itself trapped inside a dumpster.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Monday morning to a dumpster in Kings Beach where a bear was reported trapped inside.

"He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office shared video of T-Shirt, named for a white patch of fur on his chest, being freed from the dumpster by two deputies.