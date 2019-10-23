Bears break into Montana garage, feast on beef tenderloin

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Montana homeowner said bears broke into her garage and raided her freezer, eating an entire beef tenderloin, among other foods.

Ronnie Morris of Missoula said she spots bears on her property about once a week, but a group of the animals recently managed to open her garage doors and raid her chest freezer.

"They ate an entire beef tenderloin from Costco, a couple of lamb roasts and frozen huckleberries," she told KFBB/KWYB.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department said bear sightings in Missoula have recently increased, with one incident involving a bear in a tree outside St. Patrick Hospital being broadcast live on A&E series Live PD.

James Jonkel, bear specialist with the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, said another resident nearby Morris recently reported bears had twice invaded their home.

"The house that got broken into did nothing wrong, they were buttoned up nice and tight," Jonkel said. "The bear entered through the dog door the first time to get dog food and discovered the freezer. Then [the homeowner] boarded it up and the bears came back."