California deputies free bear trapped in car

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared video of a bear that locked itself inside a resident's car being freed by deputies.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing deputies freeing a bear that closed itself inside a car that was left unlocked in the Lake Tahoe area.

"This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car," the post said.

The sheriff's office said the video should serve as a reminder lock vehicle doors and not leave food where it could attract the attention of wildlife.