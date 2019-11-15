The Hotella Nutella, a pop-up hotel based on the sandwich spread, will be open for a single weekend to three contest winners and one guest each. Photo courtesy of Nutella

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The makers of popular sandwich spread Nutella announced a contest to win a two-night stay at a pop-up hotel themed around the hazelnut treat.

The Hotella Nutella will operate for only a single weekend in January, and the Napa Valley, Calif., accommodation will be open only to three contest winners and one guest each.

The contest, which calls on applicants to submit a one-minute video explaining why they should be chosen, offers prizes of two nights at the Hotella Nutella, round-tip airfare, transportation from the airport to the hotel and a Nutella "breakfast experience" each morning of the Jan. 10-12 stay.

The videos will be judged "based on creativity, passion for Nutella and connection to breakfast," the company said.