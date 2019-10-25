Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Teams of hotel workers gathered in a Las Vegas resort to pit their skills against each other in the annual Las Vegas Housekeeping Olympics.

The ninth annual competition Wednesday at the Mandalay Bay resort featured teams representing hotels and resorts around Las Vegas competing in events including bed-making contests, confetti vacuum races and a toilet paper toss.

The Venetian team took first place in the competition, with The Mirage coming in second and Circus Circus taking third.

Mandalay Bay President Chuck Bowling said the event is a means of celebrating the unsung workers of the hospitality industry.