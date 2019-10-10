The Lisa Frank Flat, available for single-night stays starting Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, features illustrations by the artist, best known for designing school supplies in the 1990s. Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles hospitality firm is offering fans of 1990s-era pastel school supplies the chance to immerse themselves in nostalgia with a hotel suite inspired by designer Lisa Frank.

Hospitality firm Barsala's Lisa Frank Flat, developed in partnership with Hotels.com, features wallpaper, bed sheets, drapes, shower curtains and other surfaces featuring the colorful illustrations of Lisa Frank, best known for school supplies popular at the end of the 20th century.

Guests at the flat, which will be available for booking starting Friday at $199 per night, will also receive a Lisa Frank-designed robe, slipper set and eye mask.

The room's minibar is stocked with popular after-school snacks including Pop Tarts, Gushers, Fun Dip, Planters' Cheez Balls and Pixy Stix.