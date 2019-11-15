A woman visiting her family in Missouri listened to her mother's advice and bought a lottery ticket that won her a prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A woman visiting her family in Missouri said it was her mother who convinced her to buy the lottery ticket that earned her a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Kiara Thomas told Missouri Lottery officials she was visiting her family in St. Louis in June when her mother talked her into buying a Lucky for Life drawing ticket at the QuikTrip store in St. Louis.

Thomas' ticket ended up matching all give white ball numbers in the June 13 drawing, earning a second-tier prize of $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 4-5-8-10-46, and the Lucky Ball, which Thomas did not match, was 5.

Thomas claimed her prize this month at the Missouri Lottery's St. Louis office.