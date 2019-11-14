Lottery player wins $150,000 in New Jersey, $100,000 in Pennsylvania

A New Jersey man won a $150,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is a two-state lottery winner after winning $150,000 in his home state and $100,000 in Pennsylvania.

The winner, identified as Thomas A. of Pitman, told New Jersey Lottery officials it was "just luck" that he decided to buy a High Card Poker scratch-off ticket with a spare $5 he had left over from buying some more expensive lottery tickets.

Thomas ended up scratching off a $150,000 winner.

The player said the jackpot wasn't his first brush with lottery luck -- he previously scored $100,000 from a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket a few years earlier.

Thomas said he plans to buy a new car and take a vacation with his winnings.