Maryland man collects second big lottery prize in two years

A Maryland man collected his second major prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket in two years. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player followed up a big win two years ago with a $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

The 52-year-old Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at the Wawa convenience store in Glen Burnie on Saturday when he decided to buy some $500,000 Crossword scratch-off tickets.

The man said his first two tickets were losers, so when he got to the third ticket he decided to just scratch off the prize check area and scan it with his phone.

The ticket was a $50,000 winner.

"I looked at it for several minutes," the winner recalled.

He said he knew his wife would never believe him if he called her, so he drove home to show her the ticket in person.

"I couldn't believe it," the man's wife said.

The man previously collected a $10,000 prize from a different scratch-off ticket in 2017.

"We'll be back in two years," the man's wife said, "if not sooner."