A Wisconsin man won the lottery after he re-checked his ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- James Rogers of Wisconsin became the $50,000 Powerball winner after he re-checked his lottery ticket over a week later.

Rogers did not realize he had the winning ticket when the numbers were announced on Oct. 30. He originally thought that his ticket was only worth $4.

Rogers looked at his numbers again after he was told that the winning ticket was sold in Green Bay.

"Don't throw your tickets away," Rogers said as he offered advice to other lottery players.

The odds of winning the $50,000 Powerball prize is 1 in 913,130.

Rogers is not the first lottery winner to almost miss out on getting a cash prize as a Maryland woman recently left behind her winning ticket of $12,327 at the store due to her excitement.