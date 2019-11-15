'Hallmark Dream Job' offers $1,000 to watch 24 Christmas movies

Website Centurylinkquote.com is offering $1,000 for a "Hallmark Dream Job" -- watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. Photo by tookapic/Pixabay.com

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A website is offering a "dream job" for a holiday-loving person looking to make $1,000 watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies.

Centurylinkquote.com said the winning "Hallmark Dream Job" applicant will receive $1,000, a streaming service subscription and a "movie watching kit" including cookies, cocoa, a mini Christmas tree and some Hallmark merchandise.

"We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days," the posting website states.

The site says the chosen person will be called upon to document their Christmas movie binge on social media.

"We want you to have opinions-lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review," it says.

Interested movie lovers are being encouraged to apply online and prepare a short video explaining why they would be the ideal candidate.