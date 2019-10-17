Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A website is celebrating the upcoming release of Disney+ by offering a "dream job" opportunity for five fans looking to make $1,000 by watching 30 movies in 30 days.

Reviews.org said the five selected applicants will each receive $1,000, a year's subscription to the new streaming service and a selection of Disney-related movie watching supplies, including a blanket, cups and a Pixar popcorn popper.

The $1,000 will be deposited directly into the winners' bank accounts.

"It's up to you if you keep 'em there or cash out the $1,000 in coins, then dive into them a la Scrooge McDuck," the web site states.

Applications, which are being accepted through Nov. 7, consist of answering a list of questions on the contest website and making a video review of a Disney movie.