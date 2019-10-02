Website offers $500 for 'NBA Food Tester' dream job

A sports betting website is offering $500 to an NBA Food Tester to attend basketball games and review the concession offerings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A betting tips website is seeking an "NBA Food Tester" to get paid $500 to review the stadium food offerings at various NBA venues.

Pickswise.com said the winning applicant will receive $500 plus spending money to try out the menu items offered at NBA games during the 2019-2020 season. The person will then be asked to rank the food items in order of deliciousness.

The website will provide tickets to 3-5 games, the posting says.

Interested sports-fan foodies are instructed to follow @Pickswise on Twitter and reply to the competition tweet with a photo showing them attending a sports game, eating food or doing both activities at once.

Entries are being accepted through Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. EDT.