A business services website posted a job opening offering $1,000 to buy holiday gifts locally instead of from big corporations. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay.com

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A small business services website posting a job opening for someone seeking to make $1,000 by doing all of their holiday shopping locally.

Business.org said the chosen applicant will be required to "skip corporate America when purchasing this year's presents" and instead shop at 3-5 local businesses and document the process with photos and logs of metrics including cost, convenience and customer service.

"We know small businesses are core to our nation's economy and its communities," the posting states. "And what better way to support small businesses than to make local businesses your first stop for holiday shopping?"

Applicants are being asked to record a video explaining why they would be the ideal candidate for the position.