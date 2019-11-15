Happening Now
Workers and employees at a Walmart store in Ohio came to the rescue of a confused deer that made its way inside the store and couldn't find a way back out.

Video captured by witnesses inside the Wooster store Wednesday afternoon shows customers and employees pursuing the deer through the aisles.

Bert Moore, one of the customers who captured video of the deer, eventually stopped filming so he and another customer could grab the doe and escort her to the nearest door.

"Me and the other gentleman actually flipped the deer over and scooted it on the ground until we got it all the way through the store," Moore told WJW-TV.

Moore said the deer, which did not appear to be seriously injured, ran off toward a nearby cornfield.

