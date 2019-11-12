New York family helps trapped deer escape from covered pool

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A New York family came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a large backyard pool and got stuck under the cover.

Donna LaForgia said she noticed a hole in the cover on the large pool behind her Staten Island home Monday morning and took a closer look, revealing a deer swimming under the cover.

LaForgia enlisted the help of family members, who initially tried lowering a wooden plank into the water for the deer to climb.

The animal wasn't enticed by the offered ramp, so the family members started peeling back the pool cover until the deer had room to maneuver.

LaForgia captured video as the deer climbed out of the pool, regained its footing and fled into the nearby woods.

"She was so wet that she was slipping all over the concrete. She was falling all over the place," LaForgia told the Staten Island Advance.