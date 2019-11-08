Deer rescued from chicken feeder in California

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A California woman who spotted a deer with its head stuck in a chicken feeder said it took about two weeks before she and animal rescuers could corner the buck and remove the object.

Kelly Link of Copperopolis said she and her neighbors frequently spotted the deer wandering with the plastic chicken feeder stuck around its head.

"There was a six-block radius where everyone was calling when they saw him," Link told KOVR-TV.

Link, some neighbors and a California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist were finally able to corner the deer at a neighbor's house Wednesday night.

"He started squealing and he tried to run off in the field. It took two of us to pull that off. I could feel the scabs, his neck was raw it was a lot tighter than it looked," Link said.

Link celebrated the deer's emancipation in a Facebook post.

"Me and the rescuers one, chicken feeder zero! Baby deer is free. Took almost 2 weeks but we did it just now," she wrote.

Peter Tira of the Department of Fish and Wildlife said there is another deer in a similar predicament that the state biologist is now attempting to track about an hour away from Link's neighborhood.