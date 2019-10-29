Entangled deer rescued from wire at Utah cemetery

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Utah woman came to the rescue of a deer that ran into a planter at a cemetery and became entangled.

Sarah Casper said she visits Evergreen Cemetery in Springfield almost every day to visit her father's grave, and she was there during the weekend when she spotted a mother deer and her fawns wandering through the grounds.

Casper said the mother deer stepped into a wire ground mount designed to hold potted plants on a grave.

"It was stuck, and it had literally gone up its entire body," Casper told KSTU-TV.

Casper chronicled the experience on Instagram as she called animal control for assistance and attempted to calm the animal.

"I don't know what the instinct was, I don't know if it was mother to mother, I don't know what it was, but it was just like I needed to help her," she said.

The doe allowed Casper to get close after a few minutes and she started removing the wire by hand until animal control arrived to finish the job with some wire cutters.

The deer was able to rejoin her babies and the family left together.

"I just felt like we connected, I don't know what it was," Casper said. "She would have died for sure, there would have been no question, plus the two little ones."