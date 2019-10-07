Deer crashes through window of New York state salon

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a New York state hair salon captured the moment a deer crashed through the window of the business and ran loose inside.

Video shared on Facebook by the Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Suffolk County, Long Island, shows the antlered buck crash through a large window, striking a woman sitting on a couch just inside the store.

The deer ran around inside the store and escaped by ramming the door.

The woman who was sitting on the couch was treated for minor injuries and the owner of the salon said the deer didn't damage anything in the store except the window and door.