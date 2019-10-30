Deer crashes through window in to Arkansas spa

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Arkansas spa recorded the moment a deer crashed through the shop window and went for a panicked run inside.

The footage recorded by the cameras at Angel Eyebrow Threading and Waxing Spa in Pine Bluff shows the moment the deer crashed through the window and came face to face with a shocked employee who ran out to investigate the sound.

Workers said some men who heard the employee screaming ran over from nearby and helped the deer find its way back outside.

The deer was able to run away from the scene.