Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan photographer said he is not disclosing the Upper Peninsula location where he snapped a photo of a rare deer with three antlers.

Steve Lindberg, 75, a former state representative, posted a photo to Facebook showing a buck he encountered in a wooded area with three antlers.

Lindberg posts a photo each day on his Facebook page, usually of wildlife he encounters while hiking.

"It's kind of hard to find something different to take a picture of," he told The Washington Post. "Then, I spotted this deer."

Lindberg said he didn't notice the deer's third antler until he was looking at his photos later.

The photographer said he is keeping the location where he spotted the deer a secret in the hopes of helping the animal survive the upcoming hunting season.

"At the end of the day, I'll be honest with you. I'd like to get more pictures of that deer, I'd like to see if it comes back next year, so I'm kind of rooting for it to make it through deer season," Lindberg told WLUC-TV.