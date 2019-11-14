Trending

A flight taking off from a Moscow airport was delayed for 20 minutes while the plane's crew chased down a pigeon that stowed away in the passenger compartment.

Aeroflot Flight SU1730 was delayed for about 20 minutes Nov. 9 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow when a pigeon was discovered on board the aircraft.

A video recorded on board the plane shows the flight crew chasing the pigeon as it flies around inside the plane.

The pigeon was eventually ejected and the flight departed for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

