A pigeon is recovering from its injuries after impaling its wing on a bird spike on the side of a Wales building. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

A pigeon is recovering from its injuries after impaling its wing on a bird spike on the side of a Wales building. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

A pigeon is recovering from its injuries after impaling its wing on a bird spike on the side of a Wales building. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

May 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said a pigeon was lucky to survive getting a wing impaled on bird-deterring spikes on the side of a building.

The RSPCA said the pigeon was spotted with a wing impaled on the bird spikes about 15 feet up the side of a building in the High Street area of Newport.

RSPCA animal collection officer Fiona Thomas responded to the scene and summoned assistance from South Wales Fire & Rescue Service to use ladders to reach the injured bird.

"Bird spikes had totally pinned this poor pigeon's wing to the side of the building," Thomas said.

"It is remarkable the poor thing survived -- and thankfully she is now in our care, after being checked over by vets," she said.

Thomas said the pigeon will be released back into the wild once its injuries have healed.

"Bird spikes are considered an effective means of deterring birds from buildings -- and are considered one of the more humane methods to do this, as their use should prevent perching or roosting without harming the birds," Thomas said.

"However, correct use is absolutely key, ensuring spikes are angled so that they are awkward to land on but will not impale the bird. Clearly, this wasn't the case for this poor pigeon who luckily has survived the ordeal," she said.