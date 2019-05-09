A fleet-feathered pigeon was caught on camera in a German town when it triggered a speed traffic camera. Photo courtesy of Bocholt City

May 9 (UPI) -- A speed camera on a road in a German city captured a photo identifying an unusual speeder -- a pigeon.

The town of Bocholt, located on the border with the Netherlands, shared a photo that quickly went viral on social media showing the pigeon flying nearly 10 mph over the speed limit on the road.

The speedy avian triggered the camera, which is designed to catch drivers going over the limit.

The town joked that officials have not yet decided whether the pigeon will be ordered to pay the $28 fine for its traffic violation.