Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An Illinois state representative giving a TV interview about a pigeon poop problem at a Chicago train station ended up illustrating the problem when a bird relieved itself onto his head.

Rep. Jaime Andrade, D-Chicago, was giving an interview to Lauren Victory for CBS Chicago's Morning Insiders when one of the very pigeons he was talking about at the Irving Park Blue Line station pooped on his head.

"I'll just have to go clean up," Andrade said after the incident. "That's what happens to my constituents. They get [expletive] on all time."

Andrade had been giving an interview about the problem of pigeons covering the area around the station with their droppings, often hitting residents and tourists with falling feces.

The representative said $6 million has been approved for improving the escalators and entrances at the station, but so far there is no plan for dealing with the pigeon problem.