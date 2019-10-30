Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family's home security cameras captured the moment their neighbor's runaway horse took a flying leap into their backyard pool.

Kathy Saeed said she was preparing to leave her Wilton home Monday morning when she spotted her neighbor's horse on her front lawn.

Saeed said she watched as the horse was pursued into the back yard by its owner and the animal took a leap into the pool, ending up trapped under the pool cover.

The family's home security cameras captured the equine's plunge on video.

Police, firefighters and animal control officers responded to the home and were able to remove the pool cover, allowing the horse to climb out without any serious injuries.