Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Police in New Zealand responded to an unusual late-night call and ended up rounding up a loose horse going for a run through suburban streets.

Counties-Manukau police said a call came in after midnight Sunday about a loose horse running through streets in the Omana Avenue area of Epson, in the Auckland area, and officers ended up catching the horse and going door to door trying to find its owner.

Police said door knocking was ineffective, so Animal Control was called in, but their van was too small to fit the equine.

A local pony club was contacted and a trailer was borrowed to bring the hose to a safe paddock.

Police said the horse's owner later contacted authorities and was reunited with the animal.