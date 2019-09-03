Passengers surprised by mini horse service animal on flight

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A miniature horse that caught an American Airlines flight with its owner is going viral after surprised fellow passengers shared their amusement on social media.

Evan Nowak recorded video aboard the flight from Chicago to Omaha showing the mini horse calmly sitting near the front of the plane.

"At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3 and horses," Nowak tweeted.

The horse, named Flirty, is a service animal belonging to passenger Abrea Hensley, who chronicles the equine's adventures on an Instagram page titled "Flirty the Mini Service Horse."

American Airlines' regulations stipulate mini horses are among the animals allowed on flights if they are service animals.

Hensley said Flirty helps her with medical alerts and mobility issues.