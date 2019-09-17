Loose horse attempts to board bus at Russian stop

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Surprised commuters at a bus stop in Russia captured video of a loose horse that attempted unsuccessfully to take a bus ride.

The video, recorded at a bus stop in St. Petersburg, shows the unaccompanied horse grazing on a patch of grass feet away from where a group of onlookers are waiting for a bus.

The bus arrives and the horse appears to attempt to board the vehicle, but the doors close on its face.

The animal then returns to the grass to continue eating.

Locals said the horse may have wandered away from a nearby stable. It was unclear whether it was recaptured.