Man carrying beers takes baseball to the chest, doesn't spill

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Washington Nationals fan became a viral star when a TV captured him taking a baseball to the chest without dropping either of the two beers he was carrying.

Jeff Adams was carrying two Bud Lights down some stairs during Sunday's World Series Game 5 against the Houston Astros when the baseball struck him in the chest.

Video and GIF images of the ball hitting Adams, who didn't drop either of the beers, quickly went viral on Twitter.

Adams said he saw the ball coming toward him and made an intentional decision to let it hit him in the chest so he didn't have to drop either of the beverages he was carrying.

"I'm solid," he told WJLA-TV.

He credited his lucky hat, which he has been wearing for 15 years, with helping him to not spill the beers.

The official Bud Light Twitter account said the company plans to reward Adams for being "a hero."