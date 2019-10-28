Puppy chewing on lighter sets couch on fire

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian woman's home security camera captured the moment her 10-month-old puppy decided to use a lighter as a chew toy and ended up starting a fire.

Dee Borkowski shared security camera footage from her Melbourne home showing Archie, a French bulldog/Boston Terrier mix, chewing on a lighter on her living room couch.

After a few moments, the lighter ignites and the couch bursts into flames.

Borkowski said she saw the flames on CCTV when she checked on Archie and alerted the fire department to extinguish the blaze.

She said the fire didn't spread to any other apartments, but her unit sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Borkowski said Archie was not harmed by the fire, and she changed the title of his Instagram page to "Archie the Arsonist" in honor of the mischievous canine's "ruff week."