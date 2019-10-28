Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Irish town with a connection to J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe broke a Guinness World Record by gathering about 1,080 people dressed as the boy wizard.

The record attempt, part of the Taste of Bandon festival in County Cork, saw about 1,080 people don Harry Potter glasses and fake forehead scars to break the record for most Harry Potters in one place.

The event took the record from an Australian town that gathered 997 Harry Potters.

The record attempt was organized by the Secret Society of the Bandon Banshee, a local Harry Potter fan group.

The book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets features fraud hero Gilderoy Lockhart claiming he visited the town of Bandon to rid it of a menacing banshee.