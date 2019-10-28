A surfer in Florida jumped off his board and landed directly on a shark. Photo by Ian Scott/Shutterstock

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a surfer who jumped off his board received minor cuts when he landed directly on top of a shark.

The Volusia County Beach Patrol said the 27-year-old surfer jumped off his board about 1 p.m. Sunday at the New Smyrna Beach inlet.

The surfer was treated at the scene for minor cuts and was able to drive himself home after the incident.

The encounter marked the 11th documented shark bite off the coast of Volusia County in 2019.

The species of the shark involved in the incident was unknown.