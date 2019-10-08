Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A French city broke a Guinness World Record when a team of more than 700 volunteers assembled a fruit salad weighing a total 22,707.6 pounds.

The municipality of Checy, Loiret department, gathered more than 700 people to spend 10 hours cutting apples, pears, strawberries, kiwis, grapes, watermelons, plums, oranges, grapefruit and bananas into a gargantuan fruit salad.

The end result weighed in at 22,707.6 pounds, enough to beat the Guinness record of 22,398.9 pounds, set in Montreal in 2018.

The fruit salad was then separated into smaller containers to be sold for $5.50 apiece at various businesses in the city of Orleans.