Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island breast cancer awareness campaign is in the midst of a Guinness World Record attempt, trying to set the record for the world's longest bra chain by liking together 200,000 of the undergarments.

Jennifer Jolicoeur, chief executive of Woonsocket-based Athena's Home Novelties, said the record attempt was first planned in 2009 and was inspired by an employee who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

She said the group has since been collecting donated bras, and has even procured bras signed by celebrities including John Cusak, Keifer Sutherland and Hulk Hogan.

The group is currently working to link the bras together at River's Edge Park in Woonsocket, and as of Saturday night they had connected 20,000 bras.

Jolicoeur said the group has until 6 p.m. Tuesday to finish linking the estimated 200,000 bras into a chain.

The group has to beat the previous record of 166,625 bras, which was set in Australia in 2009.