Actor goes 1 hour, 17 minutes, 3 seconds without blinking

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An actor in the Philippines set what is believed to be an unofficial world record when he kept his eyes open without blinking for 1 hour, 17 minutes and 3 seconds.

Paolo Ballesteros was competing against comedian Allan K as part of a segment on the Eat Bulaga! variety show that pits celebrities against each other in unusual challenges.

Allan K managed to make it about 34 minutes without blinking, and Ballesteros blew his time out of the water.

Guinness World Records said it has no official record for not blinking, but website RecordSetter.com lists the world record as being 1 hour, 5 minutes and 11 seconds, set by Julio Jaime of Colorado in 2016.