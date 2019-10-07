Blindfolded man identifies 11 ice cream flavors in 60 seconds

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man was recognized by Guinness World Records after correctly identifying 11 ice cream flavors while blindfolded -- and nearly getting 12.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was filmed taste-testing ice cream for one minute and attempting to guess the flavors.

He correctly identified 12 flavors, but only managed to say half of the name of the final flavor -- java chip -- before the timer ran out.

Guinness determined he tied the previous record of 11, set by Mohameed Ahmad Darwish at a Kuwait mall in 2013, and Rush's name was added to Darwish's on the record-keeping organization's web site.