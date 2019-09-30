Idaho man uses sword to slice grapes for Guinness record

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man claimed his second real-life Fruit Ninja record by standing on a balance board and slicing through 70 flying grapes in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, stood on the balance board while Jonathan Hannon threw grapes into the air one at a time.

Rush then used a samurai sword to slice the grapes in mid-air.

The Guinness enthusiast previously broke a similar record by standing on a Swiss ball and slicing through kiwi fruits. He said the grapes proved more difficult to slice because they are smaller and also more likely to bounce off the sword without being cut.

Rush's official attempt ended with 70 grapes sliced in mid-air, and 114 grape fragments being recovered from the ground. He said the previous record was 18 grapes.